In the second round of the 13th group of the Euro-M-17 Championship qualifying round in Croatia, the Armenian team played against the Italian team.

Our young players did not succeed and lost to Italy with the score of 0: 3. Italian players scored two goals in the first 25 minutes, and the latter scored the last goal three minutes before the game.

Thus, Armenia’s M-17 team had a second defeat and has no points yet.