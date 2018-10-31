Artsakh’s President receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs

Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received on October 30 co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Stéphane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America, personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk and officials accompanying them.

Thee press service of the Artsakh President’s Office reports, issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict settlement, situation along the border between Artsakh and Azerbaijan as well as recent developments were on the discussion agenda.

The Artsakh Republic President reaffirmed commitment of official Stepanakert to the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group, reiterating the necessity of restoring the full-fledged negotiations format with the participation of Artsakh in all the stages of the conflict settlement.

Bako Sahakyan stressed the imperative of applying ceasefire-maintenance mechanisms, considering it among the cornerstone components of maintaining stability and peace in the region.