Real Madrid fans are dissatisfied with the atmosphere in the team and they accuse Sergio Ramos for this.

As reported by Cadena Ser, several fans are going to meet the team’s captain with whips in the upcoming match, as they believe that he is responsible for what’s going on inside the team.

To note, Real Madrid had only one victory over the previous six games and lost four games, especially it lost to Barcelona with a score of 1: 5.