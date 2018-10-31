What? Where? When? championship to be held in Armenia (video)

On November 3 and 4, Armenia will host “What? Where? When?” World Intellectual Game Championship for the second time. 65 teams from 26 countries will participate in the tournament, each with 6 people. Co-chair of the Championship Organizing Committee Tigran Kocharyan mentioned that the participants will be from European countries, USA, Canada, former USSR countries. Four teams from Armenia will participate.

“We tried to gather the strongest ones. We expect high results from the Armenian teams, especially from “Aragast” which has won in a fairly large intellectual festival in Georgia one and a half months ago.”

And what prize will be given to the winner, Tigran Kocharyan emphasized:

“The main prize is being the winner. Of course, there will be given a book, a cup and a medal. ”

According to Tigran Kocharyan, the guests will not only participate in the game but also will travel in Armenia.

Coordinator of the Championship Organizing Committee Armen Ashotyan underlined that he is glad that once again “What? Where? When?” International association of clubs entrusted Armenia with the championship. The previous championship was held in 2016 in Tsaghkadzor.

“Such a championship is also informative, propagandistic, touristic and cultural. The previous game participants have made dozens of positive notes about Armenia.”

Armen Ashotyan added that holding the second championship in Armenia is conditioned by the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan.

“This is our gift. We want our capital to become a center of intellectual championship.”

Speaker of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan will also be present at the opening ceremony.