 Hakob Avetikyan: There is no need to rush to conduct elections (video)

Hakob Avetikyan, leader of the Armenian Ramkavar Party, considers that there is no need to rush to conduct elections.

“Those who make investments are impatient, they say ‘end your problems and create stability in the country,’ but I do not think this can be explained by this haste,” he said.

The society is out of the electoral process, there are no debates, says Hakob Avetikyan and adds: “They have decided to take part with the alliance, but everyone is in confusion, everyone is in search.”

According to the party vice speaker Angela Khachatryan, the Free Democrats Party will run for the elections. There was a debate on whether participate in the elections alone or with another alliance. The final decision will be announced soon.

According to Angela Khachatryan, this election should be division of power and the situation in the parliament should change.

According to Anahit Bakhshyan, the trust towards the government is not infinite; the resources can be exhausted.

“We need a National Assembly where there will be a team of professionals, and the rating system is not profitable for anyone.”

“There is a widespread hatred towards the RPA and I amd said about it,” says Anahit Bakhshyan, member of the Governing Body of the Ministry of Education and Science.

And she also added that not adopting the Electoral Code will jeopardize our elections.