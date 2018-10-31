Will Alliance Party form alliance with PAP (video)

Alliance party will participate in snap parliamentary elections. The desire to participate alone was changed after yesterday’s failure of the Electoral Code package.

In what format the party will take part, President Tigran Urikhanyan said that the discussions have begun since yesterday.

According to him, this is a situational change and two options are being discussed. First is resuming negotiations with all those with whom negotiations were held up before their announcement. The second version discussed is the boycott of the election’s rating system.

Whether the Alliance party will participate in the special elections by forming an alliance with the Prosperous Armenia Party, Tigran Urikhanyan neither refuted nor confirmed it. “In two days, we will have a final conclusion,” he said.