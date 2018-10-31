“Aghetik” educational performance at Child Development Center

On October 29, the students of the Cultural Center of the State Academy of Crisis Management of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations performed for the students and staff of the Police Child Development Center.

With the aim of promoting the formation of security culture in education, the center’s “911” children’s theater group presented the performance “Aghetik” as well as delivered high mood with folk dances.

At the beginning of the presentation, children were introduced to natural disasters, the means to withstand them and be protected from the consequences.

The Child Development Center of the RA Police, operating since 1931, has about 160 students today. Knarik Zakaryan, director of the RA Ministry of Emergency Situations, mentioned that in the near future it is planned to present the play in other pre-school institutions for raising awareness on the most vulnerable group and strengthening the rescuer’s image.