Five members of “My Step” of Yerevan Council of Elders replaced by new ones – Aravot.am

At today’s session of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia, the names of new members representing “My Step” alliance in newly elected Yerevan City Council were announced.

CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan reminded that the authorities of Srbuhi Ghazaryan, Trdat Sargsyan, Nikolay Baghdasaryan, Vahagn Hovakimyan and Victor Mnatsakanyan were suspended early, so according to the law, the council mandates will be given in the next “My Step” list candidates.

Accordingly, next candidates for the “My Step” alliance electoral list Aldan Gevorgyan, Arpenik Marutyan, Vahe Gevorgyan, Grigory Yeritsyan and Marat Tokhyan were given mandates.