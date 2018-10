About 30 years after the 1988 earthquake, more than 2,000 trailers are all over Gyumri. The state of lonely elderly people who are sheltered in these cottages is more difficult. Most of them are helpless.

This video, presented by Shirak Center, is about the difficult lifestyle of one of the 87-year-old single-grandmother Gohar, living in one of those trailers of Gyumri.