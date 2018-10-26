New Electoral Code will be adopted on Monday – politician (video)

Politician Ruben Mehrabyan believes that there cannot be a government in the parliamentary system that has no majority in the parliament.

Snap parliamentary elections should have been held earlier, instead of December. According to the political scientist, the new Electoral Code will nevertheless be adopted on the next Monday.

“I think, regardless of RPA’s electing or not electing, there are deputies in the parliament who will vote for it. This time the voting process will be better organized and the necessary votes will be provided. ”

The politician is confident that the Civil Contract party will again have victory during the election of the future parliament. It is more intriguing to find out which force will occupy the honorable second place. “With my impressions, the Luys bloc or PAP will take the second place.”

And when asked what force will occupy the fourth place, the politician preferred to abstain, noting that there are many candidates, it depends on which forces will take part in the elections.

Referring to the visit of US President’s National Security Advisor John Bolton to Armenia, the political scientist mentioned that there is nothing new over the settlement of the Artsakh issue, but John Bolton’s visit to Armenia was also conditioned by the revolution.

“Bolton has also come to the region to get acquainted with the processes. The United States is trying to hear answers of many questions, analyze, and formulate for future strategies.”