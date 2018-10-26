International philatelic exhibition opened on occasion of Yerevan-2800th anniversary

An international philatelic exhibition, organized by the Union of Philatelists of Armenia, opened today in Yerevan History Museum dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan’s foundation. The exhibition features over 20 collections of participants, including six from the US.

“The exhibition will be open untill October 27. These days the special committee will review the collections, and during Saturday’s closing ceremony, it will decide the winners,” Hovik Musayelyan, President of the Football Federation of Armenia, told “A1 +.”

However, head of the Armenian philately is sad that only senior generation representatives are taking part in the exhibition.

As Hovik Musayelyan mentioned, HayPost has issued 4 stamps dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan, but they have not yet been cancelled.

“Today, we cancelled only the postcard dedicated to the exhibition. I think that by the end of this year, the stamps dedicated to Yerevan-2800 will take place and the country’s first figures will participate in it,” Hovik Musayelyan concluded.