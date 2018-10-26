Urtsadzor residents demand resignation of community leader (video)

The protesters are presenting in front of the government building. Residents of Urtsadzor village of Ararat province are against the activities of the acting community leader of Gevorg Avetisyan, considering that he has no relevant knowledge to manage the village.

According to one of the residents, about 300 people have gathered in front of the village administration to get the governor to come, so that they will present their demand, but they have been told from village administration to wait for 3 months for the elections.

Kristine Tovmasyan was also among the protesters. Her demand was to reconsider her brother’s case. He was accused of kidnapping. Kristine insisted that her brother had brought a girl to his home with his friends, and they had lived together for four months, after which the girl left the home, accusing the boy and his friends of kidnapping.