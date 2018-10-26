Meeting with John Bolton at RA National Security Council’s Office (video)

Today, the meeting between Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, acting defense minister Davit Tonoyan and acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan with US National Security Advisor John Bolton took place at the Security Council office, the foreign ministry said in a press release.

Secretary Armen Grigoryan welcomed the guests, and in part, said: “The fact that this kind of a high level US delegation is arriving to Armenia during this breakthrough time period in the modern history of the Armenian people deserves special mention. I would like to especially underscore that Armenia is attaching great importance to further developing and deepening of bilateral political, economic and commercial relations with the United States.”

In his remarks, US National Security Advisor John Bolton said: “I am happy to be in Armenia to underscore the importance of our bilateral relations and to address a broad range of issues concerning these relations and the region. I attach great importance to key strategic and security issues of mutual interest, including the US policy in terms of Iran, Russia and Syria, as well as this opportunity to examine our common efforts on increasing regional stability. We support the ongoing democratic changes in Armenia, that outline a more prosperous, freer and more independent future.”

During the meeting the sides discussed a broad range of issues of the bilateral agenda and the foreign ministries of both countries exchanged ideas over pressing issues of the international agenda.

Both sides especially attached importance to the role of the Armenian-American community in the development of relations between the two countries.