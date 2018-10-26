Ex-PM Karen Karapetyan to get position at Zarubezhneft

Former Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan might soon become a member of the board of directors of Zarubezhneft, the Russian state-owned oil and gas company, Kommersant newspaper reported citing unnamed sources.

According to the source, Karapetyan will possibly become an independent director, a position currently held by Hrayr Simonyan, a financier who is also Inter RAO energy company executive Boris Kovalchuk’s advisor.

A Russian government speaking to Kommersant did neither confirm nor deny the possibility of Karapetyan’s appointment.