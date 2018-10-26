Armenia ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan’s sister-in-law dead body found under bridge

The dead body of a woman was found Thursday under a bridge in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

At around 9։40am, police received a call informing that there was a dead body under the Davtashen Bridge.

As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports from the scene, it turned out that the person died was the sister-in-law of Armenia’s former Minister of Defense Seyran Ohanyan.

According to the photojounalist, 45-year-old Luiza Khachatryan was sister-in-law of Seyran Ohanyan, and was a physician by profession.