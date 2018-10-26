Meeting with John Bolton took place in a very positive atmosphere – Nikol Pashinyan

Negotiations with the US President’s National Security Adviser John Bolton took place in a very positive atmosphere. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this on his Facebook page, presenting his impressions of the meeting with his American counterpart.

“I think there is a real opportunity to bring Armenia-US relations to a new level. And we are ready to take advantage of that opportunity,” he wrote.

To remind, the US President’s National Security Adviser is in Armenia within the framework of a regional visit.

Bolton will meet with Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.