Gandzasar-Kapan, the country’s cup-winner in the quarter-finals of the 2018-19 Armenian Cup football match, met with the newcomer Ararat-Armenia.

The first half passed with the advantage of field owners and ended with a score of 1-0. Kapan players were more active in the second half of the game. Thus, the result was a draw: 1: 1.

It means that in a respective match on November 7, Ararat-Armenia should either win or play a with a high score in order to continue the fight for the honorable prize.