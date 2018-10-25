New Ambassador in US

President Sarkissian signed a decree to dismiss Grigor Hovhannisyan as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States.

By another decree of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, Varuzhan Nersisyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to the USA.

In both cases, the Prime Minister’s proposal was the basis of the decrees.

Some judges have also been appointed by the decree of the President.

Arshak Vardanyan and Lusine Abgaryan were appointed judges of the Criminal Court of Appeal, and Robert Makeyan- Administrative Court Judge.