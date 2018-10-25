If the electoral code is not changed, the velvet revolution will be discredited (video)

It is inadmissible to hold extraordinary parliamentary elections by the existing Electoral Code. According to the head of the Analytical Center for Globalization and Regional Cooperation Stepan Grigoryan, the results of the local elections prove the shortcomings of the current Code.

“There was election in more than 40 villages, almost everywhere the authorities won, it does not matter whether they are good people or not, but these people are not the bearers of party ideology.”

According to him, if the electoral code is not changed, the velvet revolution will be discredited.

“One and a half months are left before the elections, but we have no electoral code; the parties do not know what law they should obey. The difference is essential, the rating system and what Ararat Mirzoyan’s delegation suggests are different systems.”

Stepan Grigoryan notes that besides the adoption of the electoral code, the political forces, which are going to participate in extraordinary parliamentary elections, should introduce new laws.

“It is impossible with the old ones, it is excluded, we should not allow it.”

According to Stepan Grigoryan, the main fault of the current situation is the National Assembly’s, but the government has a great responsibility as well. “The government has levers and opportunities to make the MPs come and vote on Monday.”

If the National Assembly does not accept Electoral Code on October 28, snap parliamentary elections scheduled for December will be held by the current code.