The government’s Facebook page reports that Armat engineering laboratories will receive AMD 300 million.

At present, more than 5,350 pupils are involved in Armat Engineering laboratories.

“From the point of view of balanced territorial development and allocation, most of the Armat are investing in the provinces. Only 29 out of 230 operating groups are in Yerevan, the rest are in the provinces, in Artsakh, mainly in the frontier zones.”