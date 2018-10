Komitas Vardapet warns that LGBT conference, which will be held on November 15-16 in Armenia will be the first step towards establishing the homosexuality phenomenon in Armenia.

“Homosexuality is imposed today as a phenomenon. What we are doing today… our moral values are based on Christian values. The fact that we still have the consciousness of shame implies that we have morality, and all of us want to eradicate it,” said Komitas Vardapet at a press conference.