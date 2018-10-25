Banants and Alashkert start championship with victory

The first matches of the quarter-finals of the Armenian Cup took place today.

Banants team of Yerevan won Ararat team with the score of 3: 1. To add, Banants played for 30 minutes with 10 players, as in the 60th minute it received a red card.

In the Artsakh FF – Alashkert match, the winner was the more experienced guest with the score of 2:1. The decisive goal was scored by Artak Yedigaryan in the 81st minute.

Banants and Alashkert played the first match in the Cup, as they were exempted from the 1/8 finals of the games due to the absence of rivals.

The matches of these teams will be held on November 7 and 8 repectively.