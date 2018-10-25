YSU to provide 50% tuition fee of students who perform military duty during April war

The tuition fees of YSU students who performed military duty during 2016 April and has appropriate GPA (Bachelor degree-10 points, Master degree-14 points), were reduced by 30%, while the Armenian Youth Foundation (AYF) provided partial compensation of 20 % of the tuition fees.

As the AYF does not work, April students were actually deprived of some part of the privilege.

Today, the rector of the YSU decided that the students who performed military duty during the April war, with the appropriate GPA (Bachelor degree-10 points, Master degree-14 points) will receive an additional 20% discount besides 30% , which was previously provided by AYF.