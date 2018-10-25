Finish harvesting as soon as possible – Ministry of Agriculture urges

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Hydrometeorological Service, on the night of October 27, a sharp decline in weather conditions is expected in the whole territory of the republic due to weather simplification and arctic cold air flow; there will be negative temperature at night.

Based on the above mentioned, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Armenia applies to the landowners of the Republic and urges to take all possible measures to complete the harvesting of vegetable crops, potatoes, grapes, fruits and other crops within the next two days.