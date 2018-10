Paruyr Hayrikyan, leader of the National Self-Determination Union, believes that after April-May events in Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan was wrong in many issues, but he was right about the most important one.

“At that time Nikol Pashinyan said that the government should belong to the citizens. The people must be the owner of the land. ”

Paruyr Hayrikyan has different opinion in recent months. Nikol Pashinyan may be right about many issues, but he is wrong about the most important one.