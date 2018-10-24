Hrant Melkumyan gets equal to Levon Aronian

The games of the 4th round of major international chess tournament in the British Isle of Man took place.

Armenia’s leading chess player Levon Aronian drew level with Israeli Boris Gelfand. And Hrant Melkumyan won Russian chess player Alina Kashlinskaya. Our chess players have scored 3 points each and now share 10-36th places.

18-year-old Armenian grandmaster Samuel Sevian also has the same result. Armenian chess player Grigor-Sevak Mkhitaryan from Brazil won Indian chess player and earned 2,5 points.

During today’s 5th round, Levon Aronian will play with Belarusian Vladislav Kovalev. Well-known American chess player Wesley So will compete with Hrant Melkumyan. Samuel Sevian will compete with world vice-champion Sergey Karyakin.