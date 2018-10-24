Matchday three of Champions League kickes off

Matchday three of the 2018-19 Champions League season is upon us, with some huge games as the double-headers begin.
Today, games of A, B, C, D groups will take place, and yesterday the meetings of groups E, F, G, H took place.
Here are the results, followed by the updated standings:
Group E (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)
1. Ajax: 3, 2, +4, 7
2. Bayern Munich: 3, 2, +4, 7
3. Benfica: 3, 1, -2, 3
4. AEK Athens: 3, 0, -6, 0
Group F
1. Manchester City: 3, 2, +3, 6
2. Lyon: 3, 1, +1, 5
3. Hoffenheim: 3, 0, -1, 2
4. Shakhtar Donetsk: 3, 0, -3, 2
Group G
3. Real Madrid: 3, 2, +3, 6
2. AS Roma: 3, 2, +5, 6
1. CSKA Moscow: 3, 1, -2, 4
4. Viktoria Plzen: 3, 0, -6, 1
Group H
1. Juventus: 3, 3, +6, 9
2. Manchester United: 3, 1, +2, 4
3. Valencia: 3, 0, -2, 2
4. Young Boys: 3, 0, -6, 1