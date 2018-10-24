Matchday three of Champions League kickes off

Matchday three of the 2018-19 Champions League season is upon us, with some huge games as the double-headers begin.

Today, games of A, B, C, D groups will take place, and yesterday the meetings of groups E, F, G, H took place.

Here are the results, followed by the updated standings:

Group E (Matches Played, Wins, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Ajax: 3, 2, +4, 7

2. Bayern Munich: 3, 2, +4, 7

3. Benfica: 3, 1, -2, 3

4. AEK Athens: 3, 0, -6, 0

Group F

1. Manchester City: 3, 2, +3, 6

2. Lyon: 3, 1, +1, 5

3. Hoffenheim: 3, 0, -1, 2

4. Shakhtar Donetsk: 3, 0, -3, 2

Group G

3. Real Madrid: 3, 2, +3, 6

2. AS Roma: 3, 2, +5, 6

1. CSKA Moscow: 3, 1, -2, 4

4. Viktoria Plzen: 3, 0, -6, 1

Group H

1. Juventus: 3, 3, +6, 9

2. Manchester United: 3, 1, +2, 4

3. Valencia: 3, 0, -2, 2

4. Young Boys: 3, 0, -6, 1