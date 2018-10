On October 18, Yerevan city court has decided to consider the lawsuit which Sedrak Kocharyan—the son of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan—had filed against National Security Service (NSS) Director Artur Vanetsyan.

“A1+” has learned the aforesaid from the Judicial Information System.

Robert Kocharyan’s son had filed a lawsuit against Vanetsyan, and demanded compensation for and public refutation of slander.