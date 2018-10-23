Sportsman-soldier becomes gold medalist at World Junior Championships

On October 22, Armenian Army soldier Davit Dadikyan was greeted by the Armenian Armed Forces’ servicemen at the Zvartnots International Airport. He was the winner of the World Junior Arm Wrestling Championship.

The sportsman won the gold medal at the World Junior Championship in the 90+ weight category.

The title of the World Cup Winner is the second major victory of Davit Dadikyan during his service. The sportsman also won the European Championship. He also won the gold medal at the World Junior Championships.