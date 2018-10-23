Adoption of Electoral Code fails

Today, a package of amendments to the Electoral Code was discussed at the extraordinary session of the National Assembly.

The package was represented by Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan.

The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) announced that it will not vote for the amendments. Thus, the adoption of the package was at risk, as the Electoral Code was a constitutional law and the voices of three-fifths of the deputies (63 voices) were needed for adopting the law.

The voting was scheduled for 17:30. Before the vote, the Yelk faction took a break.

After the break, however, the required number of votes were not guaranteed and the ballot was rejected.

This means that the December elections will be held by the Old Electoral Code, in which the constituencies and the rating system are maintained.