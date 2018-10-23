Shmays’ brothers detained

This morning, the National Security Service detained four brothers of former deputy Arakel Movsisyan (Shmays). This information was confirmed by the head of the Aygek community, Varuzhan Abrahamyan, in the conversation with “A1+.” “I came to work at 9:10 am and I was told that the NSS detained Arakel Movsisyan’s brothers.” However, the head of the community noted that he does not have any information and does not know the reason of this.

According to “A1+,” the Arakelyans are currently in the Investigative Committee.