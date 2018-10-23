FFA urges clubs not to violate RA law on language

Recently, after the appearance of Russian coaches in Armenian clubs, there is a phenomenon that the Armenian Football Federation considers unacceptable.

It is about translating the words of the Russian speaking coaches into Armenian. Taking into consideration that the state language in the territory of the Republic of Armenia is Armenian and is guided by the Armenian language law, the Football Federation of Armenia encourages the football clubs not to violate the Armenian language law and provide the Armenian translation during the press conferences simultaneously with the Russian language.