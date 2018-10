Armenia’s freestyle wrestler Mihran Jaburyan did not use the opportunity and could not win medals at the World Wrestling Championship in Budapest.

In the first round, our 57-kg weightlifter was defeated by Russian Zaur Uguev, but he had the opportunity to fight for the bronze medal because his rival reached the finals. But in the first bout, Mihran Jaburyan was defeated by the Cuban Wrestler Rainer Andre Ortega with the score of 3: 6, and ended his performance in the championship.