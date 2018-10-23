Nikol Pashinyan: We had historic results in local elections

Early elections of parliament must take place in Armenia, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a live broadcast of Facebook. He expressed hope that political forces will not make any action contradicting this process.

“Tomorrow is the first deadline envisaged by law after my resignation, one more week is required to head for early elections. There is no other option of disbanding the parliament under the current Constitution. We either had to take the path of constitutional amendments and dissolve the parliament without my resignation, or we had to take the direction which we are on now. We decided not take the path of constitutional amendments. I felt that there would be comments alleging that I am clinging from office with both hands,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan stressed that all factions have announced they won’t nominate candidates for prime minister.

“A question arises whether conspiracies are possible during this period. Theoretically conspiracies can happen. If this happens, then the people must voice their word. I will address the people in the same way, I will call on them to gather and speak their voice. Therefore – follow the developments. Let’s be in constant contact in order to rapidly respond about issues and make decisions together. One thing is clear – we must go for early [elections], and I hope that the political forces won’t do actions contradicting it,” he said.