Kapan’s election is Nikol Pashinyan’s defeat – Volodya Avetisyan (video)

Politician Volodya Avetisyan thinks that yesterday’s election of the mayor of Kapan is the defeat of the prime minister Nikol Pashinyan. In Kapan, non-partisan Gevorg Parsyan won the candidate nominated by the Civil Contract party Narek Babayan.

“During Serzh Sargsyan’s there were also village mayors and community leaders who had nothing to do with the Republican Party and they won. But this did not destroy the whole disgust of the RPA and the government pressure. This is the same situation today. People have been subjected to ideological, political, and governmental pressure in Kapan. Pashinyan made a statement that if you do not choose this candidate, you are anti-revolutionary. It’s pressure, it’s an offense. After such a statement, it is not Nikol Pashinyan’s victory but defeat,” declared Volodya Avetisyan.

Former MP Azat Arshakyan does not agree with his colleague. “The elections in Kapan and Hrazdan are the victory of Nikol Pashinyan because the people have made their choice.”