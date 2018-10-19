LIVE. National Assembly Elections. Possible Developments and Public Expectations (video)

On October 18, at 19:00, at the initiative of the Media Center, a discussion will be organized at the “A1+” on the topic of “National Assembly Elections. Possible Developments and Public Expectations.”

The speakers are:

Ara Papian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia, Head of the Modus Vivendi Analytical Center

Hranush Kharatyan, ethnographer

Artur Sakunts, Head of HCA Vanadzor Office

Hovhannes Igityan, ex-chairman of RA NA Foreign Relations Committee, international expert

Stepan Safaryan, President of the International Atomic Energy Research Institute

ATTENTION: There is no media participation in the debate. The discussion will be available online at www.a1plus.am. The media may place the live broadcast adress or video on their websites.