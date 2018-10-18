Hovhannes Gabuzyan wins international tournament

Armenian chess player Hovhannes Gabuzyan became the winner of Group B of the Full Chess Classic International Chess Tournament held in St. Louis, USA.

Our grandmaster drew with American player, scoring 6.5 points and became not-reachable for his opponents before the last round. Indian grandmaster is in the second place and has 5 points. For this victory, Hovhannes Gabuzyan will receive a $ 4,000 prize.

Our compatriot Varujan Hakobyan, representing the United States, has scored 4,5 points out of 8 and is in the 3rd place. The Russian chess player is leading the table with 6 points, and in the second place is Cuban Grandmaster.

Today, the games of the last round will take place.