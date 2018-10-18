Garnik Isagulyan: Prime Minister’s response to Richard Mills’ statement was clear (video)

Garnik Isagulyan, an advisor to the Artsakh Republic permanent representation in the Republic of Armenia, commented on the former US Ambassador Richard Mills’ statement: “At the end of his career, Mills realized that there is any territorial concession is unacceptable for the Armenian people. It would be great if he says to the next ambassador from the beginning that the Armenian people do not accept territorial concessions.”

According to Isagulian, the ambassador’s statement had two meaning: “On the one hand, he states that it is possible to solve the problem only in this case, on the other hand, the Armenian people are not ready for it.”

According to Garnik Isagulyan, both Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s response and leaving ambassadors statement can be as leaving message. He believes that Prime Minister’s response to Richard Mills’ statement was clear.