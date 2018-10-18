Armenia to participate in world gymnastics championships with 5 athletes

The Armenian men’s gymnastics team will participate in the 43rd World Championships in Doha on October 25. Armenian National Olympic Committee press service reports.

Arthur Davtyan, Vigen Khachatryan, Harutyun Merdinyan, Artur Tovmasyan and Vahagn Davtyan are representatives of Armenia in the championships.

The twenty-four best teams will be eligible to participate in the 2019 World Cup, which will already be the Olympic Ranking Tournament.

The Armenian national team will leave for Qatar to meet coach Hakob Serobyan, coaches Artyom Avetyan, Karen Baghdasaryan and Hayk Nazaryan. Hakob Serobyan, as well as Artur Gyurjinyan, have been included in the refereeing staff.