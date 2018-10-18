Arsen Torosyan: Anti-Smoking Project will be controlled as the traffic rules of Japan are controlled

The Ministry of Health’s Anti-Smoking Project has no intention of collecting money. Acting Health Minister Arsen Torosyan assures that the goal is different. “It’s just for preventing it because you do not want to penalize a man, you want him to stop the ban.”

Arsen Torosyan reminded once again that cigarette is the main risk factor that causes death. “It’s a cardiovascular disease and cancer.”

Control of anti-smoking project will be as controlled, for example, traffic rules. The control mechanisms will be different by different people.