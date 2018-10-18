Kocharyan plans to create political party

In an interview with RIA Novosti, former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has announced that he is planning to establish a political party and become opposition.

Kocharyan noted that the name of the party is not principled. “The approaches are fundamental to adapting. Now I notice a serious vacuum in the opposition and I suppose it should be filled, proceeding from the interests of the country.”

Kocharyan stressed he doesn’t seek any high office. “If I were to have such aspirations I wouldn’t live privately for 10 years. The situation is developing in a way that it is dragging you into the process, from which you cannot avoid due to your biography, your [character] and attitude for life,” Robert Kocharyan said.

Speaking about his desire not to participate in the upcoming possible early elections of parliament in Armenia, Kocharyan stressed that he simply doesn’t manage to do it. “I’ve been independent, and that means that I must create a party from scratch, rather to restore something that already existed. I would also like to head for elections with a new, fresh team. What are the usual primary actions when you want to gather a team? You look at the people whom you know, the circle you have interacted with, worked with,” he said.

