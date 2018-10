Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has extended condolences to the families and friends of the Kerch attack in Crimea.

“It was with great sorrow that I received the news about the tragic incident that took place in Kerch. We condemn in the strongest terms this act of violence. On behalf the Armenian people I offer condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and I wish speedy recovery to the injured,” Pashinyan said in his address, according to his office.