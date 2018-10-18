Armenia to host 2019 Alpine skiing tournament for first time

The Armenian Ski Federation has approved the calendar of October-December 2018 events.

As reported by the Facebook page of the federation, the list of participants and places of skiing and alpine skiing for trainings and rating tournaments are already clear.

With the support of the International Ski Federation, Armenia will host the 2019 Alpine skiing tournament for the first time, which will be held from January 28 to February 1 in Tsakhkadzor.

In order to participate in the competitions prescribed by the International Federation, the athletes must sign a contract with the federation and receive a new license. The federation has decided to postpone the formation of a skiing team for another 1 year and introduce a normative system for all age groups.