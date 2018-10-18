In 2018, the National Children’s Library named after Khnko Aper celebrates its 85th anniversary.

On October 15-21, Khnko Aper National Children’s Library will carry out a jubilee program dedicated to the 85th anniversary of the library foundation. The seven-day program aims to value the 85-year activity of the library, its role in promoting children’s books and reading, promoting interest in books and encouraging reading among children and adolescents.

The jubilee week will start on October 15 at the Khnko Aper Library. Thematic exhibitions, scientific conferences, roundtable meetings, poetry hours, meetings with writers, “Reading together” flashmob, literary and theatrical events, quizzes, book presentations and discussions, visits to cultural sites of Armenia are planned during this seven-day program.

Head of IBBY International, President of the Children’s Book Committee of the United Arab Emirates, Head of the Musical Fund of the National Library of Milan, Founder of the Iranian Children’s Writers Association and German renowned children’s writer are expected to come to take part in the event.

The celebration of the 85th anniversary of the founding of the National Children’s Library after Khnko Aper will be held on October 19, at 17:00 in the library and on the lobby.

The week will be summarized with a visit to the Achajur Cultural House Library in Tavush region and a prospective roundtable discussion.