Grandmaster Samvel Ter-Sahakyan leading tournament table

The Armenian chess players have successfully started the international chess tournament organized by the University of Goa.

Our grandmaster Ter-Sahakyan has scored 5 points after 5 rounds and shares the 1st-3rd places with two participants. Our other grandmaster Levon Babujian has 4.5 points and is in the sixth place. International Master Rafael Bakunts is in the 24th place with 4 points.

Tomorrow morning, in the 6th round, Samvel Ter-Sahakyan will compete with Ukrainian grandmaster, Levon Babujian will compete with Indian grandmaster, and Rafael Bakunts-with FIDE master from India.