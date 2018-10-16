On October 16, the charity exhibition-fair “The breath of Syrian-Armenian culture in Yerevan” was opened at the Northern Avenue with the support of the Ministry of Diaspora, “Armenian Caritas” Benevolent NGO, UN Armenia Office, Center for Coordination of Syrian-Armenians’ Issues NGO and Yerevan Municipality. It is dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan.

Speaking about the importance of such events, Levon Antonyan, Head of the Department of Armenian Communities of the Near and Middle East Ministry of Diaspora, mentioned: “This is a great opportunity to support the socio-economic integration of Syrian-Armenians in Armenia, to present their production, to earn money, to bring a new breath to the local market and new culture and to compete in small and medium-sized businesses.”

Within the framework of the exhibition-fair more than 50 Syrian-Armenians have the opportunity to present their handmade items and decorations, sweets and flavors of the oriental flavor today and tomorrow.