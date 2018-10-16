PM Pashinyan, ARF representatives discuss current political situation in Armenia (video)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received ARF parliamentary faction head Armen Rustamyan, faction member Spartak Seyranyan and ARF Armenia Supreme Council’s representative Arsen Hambardzumyan, the PM’s Office reports.

In his remarks the PM stated: “It’s already the new stage of discussions, and I am happy for this occasion. I attach great importance to this dialogue and want to state that I highly appreciate ARF’s activity and role in our contemporary political life. I hope that our talks, political processes and the political situation will move on the logic of continuation of cooperation, and of course, we are ready to do everything for that. I am convinced that you as well have the same perception. We need to be in constant dialogue in this political situation and discuss the issues. I don’t want to say that we hope that we will not have problems, it’s not a good regime in any democratic country in general, we just need to hope that all issues would be possible to discuss from the perspective of facts, dialogue and consideration of the political situation, the logic of the country’s state and national interests, and the interests of the people. I am happy for this meeting and thank you for your readiness”.

In his turn ARF faction head Armen Rustamyan noted: “Mr. Prime Minister, we also want to thank you, of course, the ARF is the party, which, regardless of what developments will take place in the domestic political life, we clearly have our ideas and political positions which will remain unchanged. We are confident that we should continue cooperating with each other for the benefit of our country, our state, for the solution of both domestic and foreign challenges facing our country. In this regard, the ARF’s full support has always existed and will exist. It’s really important at this stage for us to be able to solve all problems with mutual respect, by listening to each other’s views, combining them since healthy cooperation also supposes discussions over certain issues, and why not also debates. I am confident that we will reach a common conclusion as a result, since our goal is really the same. From the very start we highly valued these new events, the revolution that took place in Armenia, and we really believe that the revolution has stages to pass. The stage of rejection was also important for us which supposed to reject all shortcomings, mistakes of the past. It’s necessary to be rearranged and start rapid building, and here you can always rely on our complete support”.

During the meeting issues relating to the current political situation in the country were discussed.