Armen Gyulbudaghyants does not include Hrayr Mkoyan in list

The head coach of the Armenian national football team Armen Gyulbudaghyants has published the list of the players for the match against the national team of Macedonia.

Two players, Hrayr Mkoyan and Artak Yedigaryan, were not included in this list. They represent Alashkert club. To note, it was after Hrair Mkoyan’s mistake during the match against Gibraltar that the opponent scored its only winning goal.

The remaining 23 players can participate in the match. Hrayr Mkoyan may be replaced by Taron Voskanyan or Artyom Khachaturov. The decision of Armen Gyulbudaghyants about choosing from the aforesaid players will be clear an hour before the match.