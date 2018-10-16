Arthur Vanetsyan: Employer who ordered the wiretapping the phone conversation is well-known to the public (video)

After today’s Cabinet meeting, National Security Service director Arthur Vanetsyan has announced that they have identified the people who had wiretapping a phone conversation between himself and Special Investigative Service director Sasun Khachatryan.

“We have revealed the circle, who ordered it and who wiretapped. We are currently clarifying the method of wiretapping,” he told reporters.

Asked to reveal the identity of the employer who ordered the wiretapping, Vanetsyan said: “I can’t say.”

To the question of the journalist, whether this employer is famous to the public, Vanetsyan said: “He is well-known.”