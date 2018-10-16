The existence and joy of children with special needs are a criterion for us – pedagogue of Zatik Children’s Support Center

The participants of the one of the next events dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan were children with blood cancer, mental and physical disabilities, as well as children from needy families. Avetis Varosyan, director of the “People” Care Service, mentioned that the participants of the event are from the different development centers such as Zatik Children Support Center, “Sos Children’s Villages” charitable organization, “Lusavor-Hayastan” (Bright Armenia) Charity Foundation, “Hay Dzmer Pap” (Armenian Santa Claus) Charity Foundation Foundation, children from the blood center and from needy families.

Avetis Varosyan mentioned that they have done everything to make the children happy and enjoyable.

“We decided to dedicate the event to the children and share with them the holiday of Yerevan. Such children will always be in the center of our attention, and we will do all possible and impossible things for making their social integration as much as possible.”

Participants of the event mentioned that they spend good and happy times. Little Victoria Grigoryan liked the performance of the dog with the clown. “I love animals very much, my home is like a zoo.”

Gasparyan Astghik mentioned that she is having an unforgettable time with her friends. “I enjoy the fact that I’m here because everything is fine and interesting.”

Melanya Minasyan, a pedagogue of the Zatik Children’s Support Center, mentioned that there is a need for such events and it is commendable that there are centers that help children with special needs.

“The expectations are more justified, the children are very happy, the children’s existence and joy are a criterion for us,” Melanya Minasyan said.